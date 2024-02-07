Aftermath of the attack on Mykolaiv: police release video from body cameras of patrol officers who were the first to arrive at the scene of the attack

A video from the body cameras of patrol police officers who were the first to arrive at the scene of the shelling in Mykolaiv has been released. The video chronicle of the morning events was shared by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

This morning the terrorist country launched another missile attack on Mykolaiv. Video from the body cameras of patrol police officers who were among the first to arrive at the scene of the Russian attack - law enforcement officers wrote under the video.

Earlier, Ukraine's Interior Ministry reportedthat six people were injured in the morning attack in Mykolaiv.

As a result of this attack, residential buildings in Mykolaiv were damaged . [About 20 of them are without roofs. There is damage to gas and water supply networks.