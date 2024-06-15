After the Summit, Chile will be very actively involved in the implementation of specific points of the peace formula - President

After the Peace Summit, Chile will be very actively involved in the implementation of specific points of the Ukrainian peace formula. This was announced by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

Zhovkva reminded that Zelenskyy met with Chilean President Gabriel Borych on the sidelines of the inaugural Peace Summit today.

"It is very important that the President of Chile immediately responded to Zelenskyy's invitation... Today we discussed in detail how Chile can be specifically involved in the implementation of the Peace Formula. Each of the participating countries is already implementing one or more points of the Peace Formula... We discussed what the role of Chile (ed.) in the further implementation of the Peace Formula could be... Chile will be very actively involved in the implementation of specific points of the Formula after this Summit," Zhovkva said.

Addendum

To date, 101 countries and international organizations have registered for the first Inaugural Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy meets with President of Chile: discusses steps to implement the Peace Formula