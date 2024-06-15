After the Summit, Chile will be very actively involved in the implementation of specific points of the peace formula - President

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9598 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 111178 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 118383 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 133429 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196793 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237979 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146565 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369867 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182317 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149748 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 73966 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 81225 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 99623 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 38860 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 111074 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 100006 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 118309 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113449 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 133363 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5758 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8760 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13745 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15211 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19055 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

After the Summit, Chile will be very actively involved in the implementation of specific points of the peace formula - President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32165 views

Chile will be very actively involved in the implementation of specific points of Ukraine's peace formula after the Peace Summit.

After the Summit, Chile will be very actively involved in the implementation of specific points of the peace formula - President

After the Peace Summit, Chile will be very actively involved in the implementation of specific points of the Ukrainian peace formula. This was announced by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

Zhovkva reminded that Zelenskyy met with Chilean President Gabriel Borych on the sidelines of the inaugural Peace Summit today.

"It is very important that the President of Chile immediately responded to Zelenskyy's invitation... Today we discussed in detail how Chile can be specifically involved in the implementation of the Peace Formula. Each of the participating countries is already implementing one or more points of the Peace Formula... We discussed what the role of Chile (ed.) in the further implementation of the Peace Formula could be... Chile will be very actively involved in the implementation of specific points of the Formula after this Summit," Zhovkva said.

Addendum

To date, 101 countries and international organizations have registered for the first Inaugural Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy meets with President of Chile: discusses steps to implement the Peace Formula15.06.24, 17:12 • 26542 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Chile
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41