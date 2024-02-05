After death of Aranese volunteers in Kherson region, entry of foreigners to a number of communities restricted - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Foreigners were restricted from entering dangerous settlements in the Kherson region after two French volunteers were killed by Russian shelling.
Representatives of foreign, consular, and international organizations have been restricted from entering a number of dangerous communities in Kherson Oblast after two French volunteers were killed in the region. This decision was made during a meeting of the Regional Defense Council, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
From now on, representatives of foreign, consular or international organizations will not be allowed to enter settlements under constant enemy fire without the approval of the regional military administration and military command
The ban applies to the following settlements: Kizomys, Velytenske, Beregove, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Pryozerne, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Mykilske, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Novotyahyanka, Ivanivka, Tyahyanka, Lvov, Olgivka, Burgunka, Mykolayivka, Odradokamianka, Kozatske, Vesele, Berislav, Novoberislav, Zmiivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Novokaira, Respublikanets, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Sablukivka, Dudchany, Havrylivka, Mykhaylivka, Zolota Balka and Osokorivka.
"In wartime, no one can guarantee security, but we must clearly record the presence of people in the areas of active hostilities," emphasized Dmytro Butriy, first deputy head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
Recall
Two volunteers from France were killed in Kherson region by Russian shelling, three more foreigners were injured.
French President Macron condemned the Russian attack in Kherson, which injured French humanitarian workers, as a cowardly and despicable act, while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that Russian terror knows no borders.