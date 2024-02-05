After death of Aranese volunteers in Kherson region, entry of foreigners to a number of communities restricted - OVA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107528 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115648 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158258 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161377 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259913 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175812 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166625 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148505 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231540 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113137 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 57182 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 64751 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 63434 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 42120 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 54630 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259913 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231540 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217162 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242712 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229153 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107528 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 82587 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87829 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114918 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115729 views
Actual
After death of Aranese volunteers in Kherson region, entry of foreigners to a number of communities restricted - OVA

After death of Aranese volunteers in Kherson region, entry of foreigners to a number of communities restricted - OVA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22324 views

Foreigners were restricted from entering dangerous settlements in the Kherson region after two French volunteers were killed by Russian shelling.

Representatives of foreign, consular, and international organizations have been restricted from entering a number of dangerous communities in Kherson Oblast after two French volunteers were killed in the region. This decision was made during a meeting of the Regional Defense Council, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration. 

From now on, representatives of foreign, consular or international organizations will not be allowed to enter settlements under constant enemy fire without the approval of the regional military administration and military command

- the RMA said in a statement.

The ban applies to the following settlements: Kizomys, Velytenske, Beregove, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Pryozerne, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Mykilske, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Novotyahyanka, Ivanivka, Tyahyanka, Lvov, Olgivka, Burgunka, Mykolayivka, Odradokamianka, Kozatske, Vesele, Berislav, Novoberislav, Zmiivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Novokaira, Respublikanets, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Sablukivka, Dudchany, Havrylivka, Mykhaylivka, Zolota Balka and Osokorivka.

"In wartime, no one can guarantee security, but we must clearly record the presence of people in the areas of active hostilities," emphasized Dmytro Butriy, first deputy head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration. 

Recall 

Two volunteers from France were killed in Kherson region by Russian shelling, three more foreigners were injured. 

French President Macron condemned the Russian attack in Kherson, which  injured French humanitarian workers, as a cowardly and despicable act, while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that Russian terror knows no borders.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
lvivLviv
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising