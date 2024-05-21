About 3 billion euros from seized Russian assets to become available to Ukraine by July - Belgian Foreign Minister

About 3 billion euros from seized Russian assets should become available to Ukraine by July. This was stated by Belgian Foreign Minister Aja Labib, who arrived at a meeting of the EU Council on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

One of the important moments of today's meeting of EU ministers, she said, "will be a decision that will allow the adoption of texts on the release of interest coming from immobilized funds from Russian assets.

EU approves use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

Belgium has carried out a long process that has finally been successful and should therefore allow Ukraine to receive significant funding. We are talking about about 3 billion, which should be available by July to Ukraine, which needs it badly - Labib said.

Also, according to her, the EU is going to "impose sanctions against Russia precisely to combat interference, the spread of fake news and propaganda, by imposing sanctions on four media outlets, including Voice of Europe.

Belgium is committed to organizing an intergovernmental conference between the EU and Ukraine within the framework of accession negotiations by the end of June