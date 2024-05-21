ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 60933 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103450 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146545 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150920 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247084 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173391 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164781 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148234 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224044 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

Popular news
March 1, 11:59 AM • 62730 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 100573 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 32660 views
04:47 PM • 43889 views
05:32 PM • 36871 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247083 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224044 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210349 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236195 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223118 views
06:49 PM • 60887 views
05:32 PM • 36871 views
04:47 PM • 43889 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112255 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113199 views
About 3 billion euros from seized Russian assets to become available to Ukraine by July - Belgian Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58499 views

About 3 billion euros of seized Russian assets should become available to Ukraine by July, according to the Belgian Foreign Minister.

About 3 billion euros from seized Russian assets should become available to Ukraine by July. This was stated by Belgian Foreign Minister Aja Labib, who arrived at a meeting of the EU Council on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

One of the important moments of today's meeting of EU ministers, she said, "will be a decision that will allow the adoption of texts on the release of interest coming from immobilized funds from Russian assets.

EU approves use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine21.05.24, 13:48 • 19628 views

Belgium has carried out a long process that has finally been successful and should therefore allow Ukraine to receive significant funding. We are talking about about 3 billion, which should be available by July to Ukraine, which needs it badly

- Labib said.

Also, according to her, the EU is going to "impose sanctions against Russia precisely to combat interference, the spread of fake news and propaganda, by imposing sanctions on four media outlets, including Voice of Europe.

Belgium is committed to organizing an intergovernmental conference between the EU and Ukraine within the framework of accession negotiations by the end of June21.05.24, 14:28 • 21998 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-unionEuropean Union
belgiumBelgium
ukraineUkraine

