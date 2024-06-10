Woman wounded in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region due to Russia's night attack

A woman was injured in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi at night, houses, cars and an elevator were damaged the day before in several settlements of the Kharkiv region due to shelling by Russian troops, head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Monday.

Details

According to Sinegubov, the situation over the past day is as follows::

01: 52, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi settlement. As a result of enemy shelling, a woman was wounded.

17: 13, Kharkiv, Kiev district. as a result of air shelling, houses and a private car were damaged.

3: 59, Zolochiv village, Bogodukhov district. as a result of the shelling of a private enterprise, a car burned.

21: 03, Cherkassky Tishki village, Kharkiv district. as a result of the shelling, a private house burned.

09: 56, bely Kolodez village, Chuguevsky district. territory of a private enterprise. As a result of the shelling of the KAB, the elevator structure was partially damaged.

"There were five military clashes in the Kharkiv direction without success for the enemy. The invaders continued their attempts to attack our units in the areas of Volchansk, Liptsev and west of Glubokoe. In the Kupyansky and Limansky directions , the situation has not changed significantly. The enemy's assault actions were not successful, the situation is controlled. two enemy attacks continue in the areas of Peschany and Grekovka," Sinegubov said on Telegram.

As a result of the Russian Kabom strike on Kharkiv, 4 residential buildings were damaged