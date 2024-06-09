As a result of the Russian Kabom strike on Kharkiv, 4 residential buildings were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
On June 9, a Russian strike on Kharkiv damaged 4 residential buildings.
Four private houses were damaged by a Russian cab strike on Kharkiv today, June 9. This was announced by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
As a result of the impact on a residential building, four private houses, a fence, a garage and one car were damaged. This time, fortunately, there were no dead or wounded
The Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office clarified that on June 9, approximately at 17:10, the Russian armed forces launched an airstrike on the Kievsky district of Kharkiv.
According to preliminary data, the enemy used UMPB d-30s on the city.
Earlier, UNN reported that during the enemy Kabom strike on Kharkiv, the Russians hit an open area between private houses.