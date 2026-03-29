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A week of tension and harmony will pass from March 30 to April 5 for all zodiac signs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4248 views

Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko warned of emotional instability and financial risks. For Ukraine, important negotiations and an escalation on the front are possible.

A week of tension and harmony will pass from March 30 to April 5 for all zodiac signs

The week from March 30 to April 5 will be influenced by the full moon. We will feel internal tension, but circumstances will require us to remain calm. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers what the planets have prepared for representatives of all Zodiac signs.

Details

The main event of the week is the full moon in Libra. The key event of this week will be the full moon, which will take place on April 2 at 05:13 Kyiv time in the sign of Libra.

The full moon period is always a confrontation between the Sun and the Moon, and therefore, as the astrologer explains, a time of increased emotionality, tension, and internal fluctuations.

Energy grows and becomes more concentrated, so it is especially important to protect your emotional state and not act impulsively during these days

- Ksenia Bazylenko emphasized.

The Sun in Aries and the Moon in Libra form the main theme of this period: the balance between personal desires and harmony in relationships. This is a time when it is important, according to the astrologer, to define your goals; not to be selfish; to learn to negotiate and take into account the interests of others.

This energy will set the tone for events in the coming month. Against the background of the tense full moon, a strong supportive aspect is active: Mercury in Pisces in a precise trine to Jupiter. This is an aspect of correct thoughts and wise decisions

- Ksenia Bazylenko explains.

During this period, effective agreements can be reached.

Favorable period for:

  • negotiations;
    • legal issues;
      • coordination of plans;
        • travel and long trips.

          At the global level, the astrologer points out, this can manifest as new agreements and important decisions between countries.

          Peak tension: April 2-4. During these days, the energy of the full moon and tense aspects combine, so the emotional background can be unstable.

          Finance and relationships

          The square of Venus and Pluto makes the middle of the week a sensitive area.

          Financial fluctuations are possible both at personal and global levels.

          A feeling of instability in financial matters may arise, and in relationships - strong emotions, passions, jealousy or conflicts. It is important not to act from extremes and not to make decisions under the influence of emotions

          - Ksenia Bazylenko believes.

          Week March 30 - April 5 for Ukraine

          For Ukraine, this week, according to the astrologer, has both potential opportunities and periods of increased tension.

          Opportunities and support

          The harmonious aspect of Mercury and Jupiter, reinforced by the inclusion of natal Pluto in Ukraine's horoscope, can bring important negotiation successes and new opportunities, bring positive news

          - says Ksenia Bazylenko.

          Ukraine may expect support from strong international partners. But April 3-4, the astrologer believes, may be tense.

          On these days, in Ukraine's horoscope, Mars opposes itself - this is a rare position that repeats approximately once every 2.5 years. Mars symbolizes war, activity and силовое confrontation, so this aspect may indicate an intensification of military events, increased tension and increased danger

          - the astrologer explains.

          The night of April 3-4 is the most tense point of the week.

          During this period, it is important to be especially attentive and careful.

          At the same time, this aspect can give not only an exacerbation, but also an activation and possible successes at the front.

          Recommendations for the week

          March 30 - April 5 is a period where tension and opportunities combine.

          On the one hand: there is a chance for agreements, correct decisions and positive news, on the other hand - the middle of the week requires caution in finances and relationships.

          The main thing during this period is to maintain balance, act consciously and not destroy what can still be saved.

          Aries

          A strong and powerful period when you want to act and move forward.

          Energy, confidence, and a desire to solve issues quickly appear.

          But it is important to consider the position of other people.

          Don't push - agreement will give more than force.

          Taurus

          More silence than activity.

          A desire to retire, think, and rest from people may appear.

          Don't force yourself to be productive - this week is about recovery.

          Gemini

          The topic of friends, communication, and plans comes to the fore.

          New ideas or unexpected conversations may appear.

          Choose who you want to go with.

          Cancer

          Serious career and future issues.

          A feeling of choice or responsibility may appear.

          It is important not to doubt yourself and act more decisively.

          Leo

          You want changes, movement, new opportunities.

          You are drawn to go beyond the usual.

          Don't be afraid to expand your horizons - now is a good time for it.

          Virgo

          Deep internal processes.

          Topics of trust, finances, and emotional connections may arise.

          Don't keep everything to yourself - it's important to experience these states.

          Libra

          This is your key week.

          The full moon in your sign highlights important decisions and internal changes.

          Time to honestly look at yourself and understand where you are going next.

          Scorpio

          A period of internal tension and deep experiences.

          You may want to distance yourself from everything.

          Give yourself space, but don't close yourself off completely.

          Sagittarius

          An active social period.

          Friends, communication, new plans can change your mood.

          Don't ignore new opportunities - they can be promising.

          Capricorn

          Family issues and internal state come to the fore.

          Important conversations or decisions at home are possible.

          It is important to find support within yourself.

          Aquarius

          Lots of conversations, news, and information.

          But there is a risk of misunderstandings.

          Watch your words - they have power now.

          Pisces

          Finances and stability become a sensitive topic.

          Worries or doubts are possible.

          Don't rush into decisions - it's better to wait a little.

          Horoscope for March 23-29: fateful encounters and new opportunities22.03.26, 17:40 • 87757 views

          Oleksandra Vasylenko

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