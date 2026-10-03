A war criminal who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war was blown up in russia — media reports

In the city of Novomoskovsk, Tula region, a car was blown up, allegedly carrying Russian war criminal Roman Syromyatnikov, who was involved in abusing Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was reported by Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that on the morning of October 2, a car exploded on Druzhby Street in Novomoskovsk, killing the driver.

Russian National Guard personnel and vehicles with Defense Ministry license plates arrived at the scene. It was reported that an explosive device had been planted under the vehicle's floor on the driver's side, and that a participant in the war against Ukraine was behind the wheel.

The person killed was identified as Roman Syromyatnikov, who had previously worked in Russia's penitentiary system and, since 2023, had taken part in the war against Ukraine. In particular, he fought as part of the 51st Regiment of the 106th Tula Airborne Division in the Siversk direction in Donetsk region and also took part in the defense of Kursk region. At the end of November 2024, he returned to Tula region for treatment.

In September 2025, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine notified Syromyatnikov of suspicion of torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war at Penal Colony No. 1 in Tula region. According to the Ukrainian investigation, he worked there in 2022.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers believe that Syromyatnikov may have been involved in the torture of at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners. According to the Ukrainian investigation, during morning and evening checks, the prisoners were beaten with hands, feet, rubber batons, plastic pipes, and hammers, and stun guns were also used.

In addition, according to the investigation, contacts from a TA-57 field telephone were attached to the prisoners' bodies and electric current was passed through them. These allegations formed the basis for notifying Syromyatnikov of suspicion in Ukraine.

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