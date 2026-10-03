A war criminal who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war was blown up in russia — media reports

$44.8350.70
ukenru
08:16 PM • 3488 views
Shariy, convicted in Ukraine of treason, is being investigated in Spain for possible ties to Russia’s intelligence services
05:17 PM • 18289 views
Zelenskyy stated that the FP-9, capable of striking Moscow, should be ready this autumn.
October 3, 10:00 AM • 43305 views
"It does not mean that there is no problem": Marchenko explained where the budget lacks funds following the EU statement
October 3, 08:31 AM • 44163 views
Launch of the FP-7 returns Ukraine to the small group of countries that produce ballistic missiles - NYT
October 3, 04:16 AM • 55009 views
Russia attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge – Klitschko reported a hitVideo
October 3, 04:05 AM • 42036 views
Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets
October 3, 03:15 AM • 38964 views
Historic interception – a Ukrainian Mirage shot down a Russian "Banderol" for the first time with cannon firePhoto
October 3, 02:17 AM • 34001 views
Orbán is suspected of personally ordering the detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards – the case could reach a former prime minister for the first time
October 3, 01:38 AM • 22578 views
Up to 80 punctures and mobility after triggering a mine — how the Ukrainian military quad bike was further reinforcedPhoto
October 3, 12:56 AM • 17516 views
The US will not ban diesel fuel exports to Europe, Ursula von der Leyen claims
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1.1m/s
77%
759mm
Popular news
Ronaldo sparked a new round of controversy surrounding the Portugal national team with an Instagram "like"VideoOctober 3, 10:47 AM • 30342 views
In Moldova, six flights through the country's airspace were recorded — three missiles and two drones "exploded on the ground"October 3, 10:57 AM • 21890 views
The eruption of Anak Krakatau changed the map: two new islands formed near the volcanoOctober 3, 12:31 PM • 15807 views
On foot, by bicycle and moped — Lubinets showed how dozens of people are trying to leave OleshkyVideoOctober 3, 01:05 PM • 8272 views
Ukraine’s long-range “sanctions” have worked in Russia’s Samara and Bryansk regions - ZelenskyyVideo03:41 PM • 18282 views
Publications
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 79276 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 87865 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 75147 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 97754 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 73253 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Germany
Moldova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ronaldo sparked a new round of controversy surrounding the Portugal national team with an Instagram "like"VideoOctober 3, 10:47 AM • 30385 views
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideoOctober 3, 06:25 AM • 40958 views
Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementiaPhotoOctober 3, 01:06 AM • 41079 views
Ruby Rose recounted how she was accused of murdering a 4-year-old child at the age of 15October 3, 12:06 AM • 37921 views
Michael Douglas confessed to a secret affair with Kathleen Turner after 40 years of denialsPhotoOctober 2, 11:06 PM • 40430 views
Actual
The New York Times
Gold
ATACMS
The Guardian
Mikoyan MiG-29

A war criminal who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war was blown up in russia — media reports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1696 views

A car exploded in Novomoskovsk, and the driver was killed. Media outlets link the deceased Roman Syromyatnikov to the torture of at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

A war criminal who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war was blown up in russia — media reports

In the city of Novomoskovsk, Tula region, a car was blown up, allegedly carrying Russian war criminal Roman Syromyatnikov, who was involved in abusing Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was reported by Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that on the morning of October 2, a car exploded on Druzhby Street in Novomoskovsk, killing the driver.

Russian National Guard personnel and vehicles with Defense Ministry license plates arrived at the scene. It was reported that an explosive device had been planted under the vehicle's floor on the driver's side, and that a participant in the war against Ukraine was behind the wheel.

The person killed was identified as Roman Syromyatnikov, who had previously worked in Russia's penitentiary system and, since 2023, had taken part in the war against Ukraine. In particular, he fought as part of the 51st Regiment of the 106th Tula Airborne Division in the Siversk direction in Donetsk region and also took part in the defense of Kursk region. At the end of November 2024, he returned to Tula region for treatment.

In September 2025, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine notified Syromyatnikov of suspicion of torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war at Penal Colony No. 1 in Tula region. According to the Ukrainian investigation, he worked there in 2022.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers believe that Syromyatnikov may have been involved in the torture of at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners. According to the Ukrainian investigation, during morning and evening checks, the prisoners were beaten with hands, feet, rubber batons, plastic pipes, and hammers, and stun guns were also used.

In addition, according to the investigation, contacts from a TA-57 field telephone were attached to the prisoners' bodies and electric current was passed through them. These allegations formed the basis for notifying Syromyatnikov of suspicion in Ukraine.

A Russian Su-35 fighter jet shot down its own helicopter in friendly fire — it was mistaken for a UAV02.10.26, 17:44 • 6026 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineNews of the World
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Tula Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine