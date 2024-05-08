A traitor was sentenced to 15 years in prison for directing Russian phosphorus shells at Mykolaiv region

Thanks to the SBU evidence base, another Russian intelligence agent, who acted in Mykolaiv region, received a real prison term. The offender adjusted the aggressor's strikes in the region using phosphorus munitions, Grad multiple rocket launchers and Shahed-type kamikaze drones. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that he transmitted information in the form of coordinates of objects and terrain with his "recommendations" for new or repeated strikes.SBU officers detained the suspect as a result of a special operation in the regional center in May 2023. The SBU seized a cell phone from the detainee, which he used to take photos of potential targets and correspond with the aggressor.

According to the investigation, the convict is a local resident mobilized to a military unit stationed in the region. At the end of 2022, Russian intelligence remotely recruited him to conduct intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine. Communication between the agent and his Russian handler took place through an anonymous chat in a popular messenger. For cooperation with the occupiers, their accomplice received a monetary "reward" that was transferred to his crypto wallet, - the message says.



Based on the collected evidence, the court found the offender guilty under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). Based on SBU materials, the court sentenced the offender to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

