A traitor was sentenced to 15 years in prison for directing Russian phosphorus shells at Mykolaiv region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 60758 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103425 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146522 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150900 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247075 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173388 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164778 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148234 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224036 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62677 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100554 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 32590 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43803 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36770 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247074 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224035 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210338 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236187 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223108 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 60732 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36770 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43803 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112248 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113193 views
A traitor was sentenced to 15 years in prison for directing Russian phosphorus shells at Mykolaiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24847 views

In Mykolaiv region, the man was adjusting the aggressor's attacks on the region using phosphorus munitions, Grad multiple rocket launchers and Shahed kamikaze drones.

Thanks to the SBU evidence base, another Russian intelligence agent, who acted in Mykolaiv region, received a real prison term. The offender adjusted the aggressor's strikes in the region using phosphorus munitions, Grad multiple rocket launchers and Shahed-type kamikaze drones. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that he transmitted information in the form of coordinates of objects and terrain with his "recommendations" for new or repeated strikes.SBU officers detained the suspect as a result of a special operation in the regional center in May 2023. The SBU seized a cell phone from the detainee, which he used to take photos of potential targets and correspond with the aggressor.

According to the investigation, the convict is a local resident mobilized to a military unit stationed in the region. At the end of 2022, Russian intelligence remotely recruited him to conduct intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine. Communication between the agent and his Russian handler took place through an anonymous chat in a popular messenger. For cooperation with the occupiers, their accomplice received a monetary "reward" that was transferred to his crypto wallet,

- the message says.

Based on the collected evidence, the court found the offender guilty under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). Based on SBU materials, the court sentenced the offender to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained in Kryvyi Rih a 27-year-old local resident who coordinated with a Russian "military commander" the location of Ukrainian air defense positions and military checkpoints for possible missile strikes by Russian troops.

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
mykolaivMykolaiv

