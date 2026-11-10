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A span collapsed on a railway bridge in Russia: could partisans be involved?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

A bridge span collapsed near Kotlas, causing a freight train to derail. Traffic was halted, and eight passenger trains were delayed.

A span collapsed on a railway bridge in Russia: could partisans be involved?

On the morning of Tuesday, November 10, part of a railway bridge over the Viled River collapsed in Russia’s Arkhangelsk Region. As a result, freight train cars derailed, and traffic on the section was suspended. This was reported by Russian "media," according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred near the city of Kotlas; there were no casualties. Eight passenger trains were delayed. Passengers from Kotlas to Viled Station are planned to be transported by bus, while reserve trains have been prepared for onward travel.

According to Russian "media," the exact causes of the collapse of part of the bridge are currently being determined. At the same time, the Telegram channel "YeRadar | Air Raid Alert" reports that the bridge may have been blown up by partisans.

Additionally

The bridge is located on the Kotlas–Vorkuta railway line, which connects Russia’s central regions with the Komi Republic and the country’s northern areas.

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In the Russian city of Oryol, the "Proton" plant came under attack; components produced there are used in Iskander-M missiles and Pantsir-S1 systems.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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