Russian jet-powered drone attacked the railway station in Dnipro - details from Ukrzaliznytsia

On October 29, Russia struck a railway station in Dnipro with a jet-powered drone, killing and injuring people, as the strike hit one of the platforms where the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train was located. The details were reported by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia," UNN writes.

The enemy struck the railway station in Dnipro with jet-powered UAVs. The strike hit one of the platforms, where train No. 866 Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia was located at the time. Despite the announced heightened danger, people were on the platform. There are fatalities and injuries. Rescuers, medics, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene - Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Update

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy had struck a civilian electric train with a drone in Dnipro. Thirteen people were reported killed and at least five injured.