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A Russian general originally from the Kharkiv region has been charged with ordering the destruction of the Skovoroda Museum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1160 views

A Russian general from Chuhuiv has been charged with ordering a strike on the Skovoroda Museum in 2022. A guard was injured and the building was destroyed.

A Russian general originally from the Kharkiv region has been charged with ordering the destruction of the Skovoroda Museum

A Russian lieutenant general is accused of ordering a missile strike on the Hryhorii Skovoroda National Literary and Memorial Museum. The Prosecutor General’s Office reports this, UNN writes.

According to the investigation, a Russian lieutenant general originally from Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region ordered a missile strike on the Hryhorii Skovoroda National Museum. This concerns the commander of the 6th Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Russian Federation

- the statement says.

It is noted that the general knew for certain that he was attacking not a military target but a monument of Ukrainian culture. Despite this, he issued a combat order to destroy it. The investigation established the entire chain through which the order was transmitted via the commanders of the air division and the fighter aviation regiment.

Indictments against both have already been sent to court.

On May 6, 2022, a Russian Su-35S struck an 18th-century estate with a Kh-35 anti-ship missile, where Hryhorii Skovoroda spent the last years of his life and near which he was first buried

- the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

As a result of the strike, the museum’s security guard was injured. The roof and ceilings were destroyed, and the walls and part of the exhibition were damaged. The historic building was left in a state of disrepair

The Russian lieutenant general is accused of violating the laws and customs of war, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons.

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General’s Office approved the indictment. The pretrial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Main Investigative Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Update

As of September 2026, the actions of Russian military personnel have damaged or destroyed 2,161 sites of Ukraine’s cultural heritage. Among the damaged and destroyed sites are 104 cultural heritage sites in territories included on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

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Olga Rozgon

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