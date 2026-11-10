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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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Russian drone attacked a suburban train at a station in Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1620 views

A drone struck a suburban electric train on the platform at a station in Sumy. Passengers and railway workers were not injured.

Russian drone attacked a suburban train at a station in Sumy
Photo: t.me/hryhorov_oleg

Russia struck a commuter train with a drone on the platform of a station in Sumy. There were no casualties. This was reported by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" on social media on November 10, UNN writes.

An enemy UAV attacked a commuter electric train in Sumy. At the moment of the strike, the train was on the platform of a railway station. The train crew was in a shelter. Neither passengers nor railway workers were injured

- Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

UZ urged passengers to stay in shelters during an air raid alert.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile; 135 of 162 drones neutralized10.11.26, 08:23 • 1838 views

Update

According to data from the Sumy Regional Military Administration, over the 24-hour period from the morning of November 9 to the morning of November 10, 2026, Russian forces carried out nearly 60 attacks on 26 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. The greatest number of attacks was recorded in Sumy, Konotop, and Shostka districts. In the Sumy community, an apartment building, private residential houses, a shop premises, a civilian infrastructure facility, and vehicles were damaged, the Regional Military Administration reported.

Julia Shramko

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