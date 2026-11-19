A Russian colonel who issued orders to use chemical weapons against Ukrainian soldiers has been notified of suspicion. Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi reported this on November 19, UNN writes.

A Russian colonel who issued orders to use chemical weapons against Ukrainian soldiers has been notified of suspicion. The suspect is Petro Popov, commander of the 345th Air Assault Regiment of the 104th Guards Air Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces - Kovalskyi wrote on social media.

According to him, this is the result of work by prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General and investigators from the Main Investigative Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

According to the investigation, in the autumn of 2024, the Russian officer "planned and ordered his subordinates to use grenades containing the hazardous chemical substance CS against Ukrainian border guards in Dnipropetrovsk region."

"In carrying out his orders, between September 2024 and January 2025, Russian servicemen dropped at least seven such grenades on the positions of the 8th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine near the settlements of Illinka in Nikopol district and Marivka in Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region," the Acting Prosecutor General said.

The use of these agents in warfare is prohibited by international law.

"Ukrainian law enforcement officers examined physical and digital evidence, established the origin of the munitions, the circumstances of their use, and the involvement of Russian servicemen," Kovalskyi stated.

On November 17, the OPCW published and circulated among all States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention the results of the Ukrainian criminal investigation in question, he added.

The OPCW Technical Secretariat confirmed that the procedures for collecting, documenting, and preserving the relevant evidence by the Ukrainian side complied with the Organisation's standards.

"This is an important assessment of the professional work of our prosecutors, investigators, and experts. And it is the result of effective international cooperation," the Acting Prosecutor General said.

"Today, we have not only documented facts of Russia's use of chemical weapons, but also a specific suspicion against a representative of the Russian military command for issuing the relevant criminal orders. Behind each such order stands a specific individual. And our main task is to prove that person's guilt in court," Kovalskyi stressed.

The EU called for Russia to be held accountable for using chemical weapons in Ukraine