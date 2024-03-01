A record volume of cargo was exported through the Ukrainian corridor in the Black Sea in February: 8 million tons

The Ukrainian humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea in February exported a record amount of cargo since the full-scale invasion - 8 million tons of products. This was announced on March 1 by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

In the shortest month of the year, the cargo turnover of the ports of Greater Odesa amounted to 8 million tons, of which 5.2 million tons were products of Ukrainian farmers. These are record export figures not only for the Ukrainian corridor, but also for the full-scale invasion - Kubrakov wrote.

According to him, Ukraine is gradually approaching pre-war exports through these ports. Today, more than 90% of all agricultural exports go through the ports of Greater Odesa and the Danube ports.

Ukraine remains one of the key guarantors of food security. Especially when it comes to grain exports to Africa and Asia - Kubrakov said.

Since the start of the Ukrainian Corridor, 42 countries have received almost 28 million tons of cargo, of which 19 million tons are grains and oilseeds.

According to him, 113 vessels are currently waiting to approach the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi, which are expected to export almost 3 million tons of cargo.

Recall

On August 10, 2023, Ukraine announced corridors for merchant ships in the Black Sea.