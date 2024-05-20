A powerful explosion occurred in occupied Luhansk, a column of smoke can be seen over the city

On Monday, May 20, a powerful explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. A column of smoke can be seen over the city. This was reported by local Telegram channels, UNN reports .

Details

Eyewitnesses in Luhansk report heavy smoke in the area of Yuvileine village.

They say that a loud explosion was heard before that.

Smoke rose in the area of Yuvileine village after the explosion.

Addendum

On May 17, as a result of joint activities of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, a number of military facilities of the aggressor state in Novorossiysk, Tuapse in Russia and temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea were destroyed.