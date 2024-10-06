A number of combat engagements took place in Kharkiv region, the enemy lost almost 100 people and more than 90 pieces of weapons

The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are responding to the enemy's actions. The invaders struck in the area of Liptsy, Starytsia and Vovchansk, but suffered losses: 96 personnel and 91 weapons.

UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group.

Over the past day, 6 combat engagements took place in the area of Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk. Russian occupants conducted 1 air strike using 2 combat aircraft and launched 48 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 398 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

The defense forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 96 creatures, of which 38 were irreversible, and 58 were sanitary.

In addition, the enemy lost 91 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged in our sector:

1 tank,

1 armored combat vehicle,

3 anti-tank weapons,

3 artillery systems,

30 cars,

4 units of special equipment,

49 UAVs.

Destroyed:

53 shelters for personnel,

2 ammunition storage locations.

To recap

Occupants made 22 attacks in the Kupyansk sector and 6 attempts to storm the Kharkiv sector. In Izium district, a 49-year-old man was killed by a Lancet UAV , and an 87-year-old man was injured by a KAB shelling.

Ukrainian defense forces hit three Russian command posts. The General Staff provided details