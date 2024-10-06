A number of combat engagements took place in Kharkiv region, the enemy lost almost 100 people and more than 90 pieces of weapons

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 6136 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 85816 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158237 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133160 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140356 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137707 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177798 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111924 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169232 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104678 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137637 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137156 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 75107 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105570 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107760 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158237 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177798 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169232 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196719 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185800 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137145 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137628 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144984 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136492 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153502 views
Actual
A number of combat engagements took place in Kharkiv region, the enemy lost almost 100 people and more than 90 pieces of weapons

A number of combat engagements took place in Kharkiv region, the enemy lost almost 100 people and more than 90 pieces of weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36740 views

There were 6 combat engagements in the area of Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk. Enemy losses: 96 troops, 1 tank, 3 artillery systems, 49 UAVs and other equipment. 53 shelters and 2 ammunition depots were destroyed.

The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are responding to the enemy's actions. The invaders struck in the area of Liptsy, Starytsia and Vovchansk, but suffered losses: 96 personnel and 91 weapons.

UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group.

Over the past day, 6 combat engagements took place in the area of Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk. Russian occupants conducted 1 air strike using 2 combat aircraft and launched 48 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 398 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

The defense forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 96 creatures, of which 38 were irreversible, and 58 were sanitary.

In addition, the enemy lost 91 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged in our sector:

1 tank,

1 armored combat vehicle,

3 anti-tank weapons,

3 artillery systems,

30 cars,

4 units of special equipment,

49 UAVs.

Destroyed:

53 shelters for personnel,

2 ammunition storage locations.

To recap

Occupants made 22 attacks in the Kupyansk sector and 6 attempts to storm the Kharkiv sector. In Izium district, a 49-year-old man was killed by a Lancet UAV , and an 87-year-old man was injured by a KAB shelling.

Ukrainian defense forces hit three Russian command posts. The General Staff provided details05.10.24, 13:23 • 45599 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
iziumIzium
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising