A new wave of blocking tax invoices has begun in Ukraine, the state tax service requires documents for two years - accountant

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 54834 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136955 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142153 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234618 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170340 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162956 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147455 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217448 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112894 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204075 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 39627 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 53337 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107022 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 34407 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102646 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234620 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217450 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204077 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230242 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217535 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 1173 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102646 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107022 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157650 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156467 views
Actual
A new wave of blocking tax invoices has begun in Ukraine, the state tax service requires documents for two years - accountant

A new wave of blocking tax invoices has begun in Ukraine, the state tax service requires documents for two years - accountant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118871 views

A new wave of blocking tax invoices has begun in Ukraine. This time, the tax authorities began to demand documents that are usually studied during tax audits.

In Ukraine, a new wave of blocking tax invoices has begun, a tool that was invented by the chairman of the tax committee of the Rada Daniil Hetmantsev to increase pressure on Business. Accountants complain that this time the tax authorities began to demand documents that are usually studied during tax audits.

Accountant Oksana in comments UNN said that a new wave of blocking tax invoices began in early May.

The situation has become more complicated, because previously there were enough specific documents that related to a specific operation that concerns a specific tax invoice. Here was a shipment of 100 thousand UAH of the corresponding product – we confirmed everything: where we sold it, how we paid for it and where we took it, that is, we  specifically showed the closed cycle of the operation. These documents were sufficient. Now this is no longer enough for them (STS – Ed.) and they demand all the documents, conditionally those documents that I would submit to the tax service if they came to us with a check

- noted the accountant Oksana.

According to financier Kim, previously unblocking tax reports took 5 business days and for this it was necessary to submit a standard package of documents. "Just three weeks ago, the tax service started sending notifications about the need to provide additional explanations and documents 5 days after submitting a standard package for unblocking invoices," Oksana said.

She clarified that the documents that are currently required by the tax authorities relate to product quality certificates. In addition, they require all payment documents for financial transactions with suppliers and buyers. 

"In the next tax invoices, we already include these documents in the standard package. That is, we already submit quality certificates for all batches of purchased goods, all payment documents on payment, even if it is an importer and imported this product from abroad., we gave all payment documents. But the tax service again gives 5 days and gives a notification about the request for additional documents. And now they require all the cards for all accounting accounts, for the movement of funds не not only funds, but also materials for two years in tax documents. For 23 and 24 years. For example, an enterprise has 70 accounting accounts that are used for the movement of goods, the movement of funds, the movement of wages, the movement of taxes, and the closure of expenses, and they require a 2-year accounting card for each account. To understand this, I need to create 100 applications in order to submit these explanations and additional documents. Although how payroll accounts relate specifically to this operation  is not known," the accountant complained.

Add

Government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk saidthat the Cabinet of ministers instructed the Ministry of finance , the State Audit Service and the state tax service to conduct an audit of the system of blocking tax invoices within 6 months. The audit will concern 2021-2023 and will be conducted in compliance with the decision of the national security and Defense Council.

recall

Blocking tax invoices is one of the main problems that Ukrainian entrepreneurs complain about in the field of tax administration. In general, as indicated  in the statistics of the Business Ombudsman Council, in the third quarter of 2023, 57% of complaints from business representatives related to tax issues. According to MP Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk, blocking tax invoices has become a serious problem, which threatens the national security of Ukraine, as it stops the activities of enterprises and disrupts economic operations.

As business ombudsman Roman Vashchuk noted, the problem for business is not even in the level of taxes, but in the style of administration. In addition, he added that the tax and customs authorities lose 90-94% of cases in the courts – either in the first instance or in an appeal to the Supreme Court.

According to experts, this situation with the courts indicates the abuse of their powers by the tax authorities, because the courts break these decisions. Some, such as economic analyst Pavel Sebastianovich, directly call these "schemes".

Among the main such schemes, he calls fictitious exports, registration of fictitious VAT from fictitious companies, export of goods under fictitious documents with fictitious VAT and return of real VAT, twists, blocking of tax invoices, granting the status of a risky enterprise and organizing shadow schemes to remove this status.

Dmytro Alekseyenko, a member of the Council of the Association of taxpayers, believes that people's deputy, chairman of the tax committee of the Verkhovna Rada Daniil Hetmantsev is behind such a policy of administration, because no important decisions are made in the state tax service without his knowledge. And he actually manages the tax service through his former assistant Yevgeny Sokur.

At the same time, Hetmantsev himself called his tax activities "parliamentary control". He also rejected accusations that he is taking over the powers of the executive branch, pointing out that he simply helps entrepreneurs.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising