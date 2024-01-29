A man stabbed a minor to death with a knife: he will stand trial

A man in the Kharkiv region will be tried for stabbing a minor in the head, after which the boy died in hospital, UNN reports, citing the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The pre-trial investigation established that on November 5, 2023, in the village of Bezruky, Kharkiv district, a conflict arose between the accused and the teenagers. For subjective reasons, the man did not like the company of minors, so he decided to "teach them a lesson," the prosecutor's office said.

"The attacker pulled a knife out of his pocket and stabbed the 14-year-old boy in the head, and then fled. The child fell to the ground and lost consciousness. The teenager was hospitalized and was in a coma. Doctors fought for his life to the last, but the boy died," the prosecutor's office said.

As noted, the criminal path of the accused did not end there. "He also managed to illegally purchase a hunting rifle, which he used to make the cut. In addition, the man illegally stored more than 1,100 rounds of ammunition, 5 cumulative anti-tank guarantors and 2 launch tubes of the 9K38 Igla MANPADS on the territory of his household," the agency said.

The accused is currently in custody. The offender is charged with: murder, illegal manufacture of firearms, as well as carrying, storage of firearms without a permit, purchase and storage of ammunition and explosives without a permit (Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 1 of Art. 263-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The indictment against the 40-year-old man was approved and sent to court. As indicated, it will be considered in the Dergachiv District Court of Kharkiv Region.

