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A group preparing mass riots and recruiting young people through social media has been exposed in Moldova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Searches were conducted in Moldova as part of an investigation into preparations for violent riots and the recruitment of young people through fake accounts.

A group preparing mass riots and recruiting young people through social media has been exposed in Moldova

On October 24, the Moldovan police reported that they were investigating the activities of a group suspected of preparing violent acts and mass riots. Together with officers from the Information and Security Service (SIS) and PCCOCS prosecutors, the police conducted searches in Chișinău, as well as in the central and northern regions of the country. Newsmaker reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, since October 2026, the group’s members had been planning violent actions in the hope of obtaining financial gain. To implement their plans, the group’s members created several fake accounts on social media. In this way, they attempted to recruit young people to participate in protests that were supposed to escalate into mass riots. The investigation alleges that the suspects posted calls for violence on social media and used manipulation techniques to conceal from young people the real consequences of their possible actions.

The searches were conducted with the support of fighters from the Fulger Special-Purpose Battalion. The police уточнили that during the investigative actions, they seized evidence confirming preparations for riots.

At present, the individuals involved in the case are cooperating with the investigation. Law enforcement agencies continue their investigation to clarify all the circumstances of the case and identify other possible members of the group.

Law enforcement officers urged citizens not to fall for manipulation and not to respond to calls for violence and illegal actions. The police reminded the public that participation in incitement to violence and the destruction of state property may result in legal, including criminal, liability.

Moldova declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata after a drone crash23.10.26, 23:28 • 7914 views

Olga Rozgon

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