Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
A former military commissar is to be appointed deputy head of the Transcarpathian RMA

A former military commissar is to be appointed deputy head of the Transcarpathian RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35565 views

The appointment of former military commissar Oleksandr Muzychenko, who headed the Transcarpathian Regional Center for Civil-Military Protection from 2020 to 2023, as deputy head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration was approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of Oleksandr Muzychenko, who headed the Transcarpathian Regional Center for Training and Joint Operations from 2020 to 2023, as deputy head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Appointment of Oleksandr Muzychenko as the Deputy Head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration was approved

- Melnychuk said.

From open sources, it is known that from 2020 to 23, Muzychenko headed the Transcarpathian JTF and JV.

Colonel Muzychenko Oleksandr Hryhorovych was born in 1974 in Chernivtsi. In 1995, he graduated from the Odesa Institute of Land Forces. In 2006, he graduated from the National Defense Academy of Ukraine. The last position he held was Deputy Military Commissar - Head of the Mobilization Department of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Commissariat of the Operational Command "West".

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksiy Prokopenko as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyy region. Prior to that, Prokopenko was the acting head of the SBU Khmelnytsky Department.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
chernivtsiChernivtsi
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky

