A former military commissar is to be appointed deputy head of the Transcarpathian RMA

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of Oleksandr Muzychenko, who headed the Transcarpathian Regional Center for Training and Joint Operations from 2020 to 2023, as deputy head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Appointment of Oleksandr Muzychenko as the Deputy Head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration was approved - Melnychuk said.

From open sources, it is known that from 2020 to 23, Muzychenko headed the Transcarpathian JTF and JV.

Colonel Muzychenko Oleksandr Hryhorovych was born in 1974 in Chernivtsi. In 1995, he graduated from the Odesa Institute of Land Forces. In 2006, he graduated from the National Defense Academy of Ukraine. The last position he held was Deputy Military Commissar - Head of the Mobilization Department of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Commissariat of the Operational Command "West".

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksiy Prokopenko as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyy region. Prior to that, Prokopenko was the acting head of the SBU Khmelnytsky Department.

New Ministers of Infrastructure and Regional Policy are expected to be appointed by the end of May - Kravchuk