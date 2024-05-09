New Ministers of Infrastructure and Regional Policy are expected to be appointed by the end of May - Kravchuk

Yevheniya Kravchuk, a representative of the Servant of the People party, said that the dismissal of Oleksandr Kubrakov was the first step in further separating the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Policy. New ministers are expected to be appointed by the end of May. She said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

To separate the ministries of infrastructure and regional policy, the first step is to dismiss the deputy prime minister who combines these functions - She said.

According to her, the Cabinet of Ministers will decide to separate the ministry by its decision. In a few days, acting heads will be appointed to both ministries.

Appointments to the two ministries may be made at the end of May. And, of course, Mr. Kubarkov is one of the main candidates for the Ministry of Infrastructure - Kravchuk said.

Recall

The Ukrainian parliament voted to dismiss Oleksandr Kubrakov from the posts of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure with 272 votes in favor, while Kubrakov and the Prime Minister were absent from the meeting.

Is a new position for Kubrakov possible: what the in parliament is said