Is a new position for Kubrakov possible: what the in parliament is said

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that today's vote in parliament "was the final dismissal" of Oleksandr Kubrakov, who served as deputy prime minister, amid reports of a possible new position for him, UNN reports.

Details

"Yes, it was the final dismissal of Kubrakov. There will be no reappointment," wrote Zheleznyak on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Suspilne TV channel, citing sources in the Servant of the People faction , reportedthat "Kubrakov, who was dismissed from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development, is to be appointed head of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Recall

The Ukrainian parliament voted to dismiss Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, while Kubrakov and the Prime Minister were absent from the meeting.