"Zhuzha is sitting on the ruins of a house in Mirnograd": the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of the Russian missile attack

The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the dog Zhuzha from Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. Law enforcement officials reportedthat the animal and its owners miraculously survived a nighttime rocket attack on the city, and now sits in a landfill that remains of its home. The story of the dog and its owners was retold in UNN.

Zhuzha sits on the ruins of her house in Myrnohrad. She cannot leave the place where she has lived since childhood. The dog is obviously shell-shocked. Her owners miraculously survived, but the Russians deprived them of their home and everything they had accumulated over the years. - said the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Context

At night, Russians fired three rockets at a residential sector in Myrnohrad.

Two private houses were completely destroyed in the attack. One of them killed a 67-year-old man who had come to look after his neighbors' home while his owners were evacuated.

Zhuzha's owners miraculously survived the attack because they had gone to sleep in the basement of the garage.

Another house was occupied by an elderly couple

In total, 42 private and three apartment buildings, a school and 5 civilian cars were damaged in Myrnohrad as a result of the night shelling.

Recall

On the night of February 23, the Russian army hit Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, with three rockets, killing one person. In addition, the enemy hit the village of Poltavka with "shaheds" - damaging an agricultural enterprise and 480 tons of grain.