"Zhuzha is sitting on the ruins of a house in Mirnograd": the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of the Russian missile attack

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31948 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed Zhuzha, a dog from Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, who miraculously survived with her owners after a nighttime rocket attack that destroyed their house.

"Zhuzha is sitting on the ruins of a house in Mirnograd": the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of the Russian missile attack

The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the dog Zhuzha from Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. Law enforcement officials reportedthat the animal and its owners miraculously survived a nighttime rocket attack on the city, and now sits in a landfill that remains of its home. The story of the dog and its owners was retold in UNN.

Zhuzha sits on the ruins of her house in Myrnohrad. She cannot leave the place where she has lived since childhood. The dog is obviously shell-shocked. Her owners miraculously survived, but the Russians deprived them of their home and everything they had accumulated over the years.

- said the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"It hurts everyone. Even mustachians": a cat wanders among the ruins of a house destroyed by Russians in Kramatorsk20.02.24, 23:44 • 107294 views

Context

At night, Russians fired three rockets at a residential sector in Myrnohrad.

Two private houses were completely destroyed in the attack. One of them killed a 67-year-old man who had come to look after his neighbors' home while his owners were evacuated.

Zhuzha's owners miraculously survived the attack because they had gone to sleep in the basement of the garage.

Another house was occupied by an elderly couple - the couple escaped only because they went to sleep in the basement of the garage. 

- said the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In total, 42 private and three apartment buildings, a school and 5 civilian cars were damaged in Myrnohrad as a result of the night shelling.

Business in Donetsk region during the war: 337 companies suffered losses of over UAH 4 billion23.02.24, 17:44 • 26568 views

Recall

On the night of February 23, the Russian army  hit Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, with three rockets, killing one person. In addition, the enemy hit the village of Poltavka with "shaheds" - damaging an agricultural enterprise and  480 tons of grain. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarMultimedia
Myrnohrad
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Donetsk
