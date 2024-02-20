ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93482 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109642 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152374 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156199 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252276 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174573 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165765 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226909 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

"It hurts everyone. Even mustachians": a cat wanders among the ruins of a house destroyed by Russians in Kramatorsk

"It hurts everyone. Even mustachians": a cat wanders among the ruins of a house destroyed by Russians in Kramatorsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107267 views

A white cat wandering among the ruins of a house destroyed by Russians during a rocket attack on Kramatorsk was photographed by Ukrainian emergency services.

A cat from Kramatorsk wandering among the ruins of a house destroyed by Russians was shown by two press services of the State Emergency Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, and UNN also published its photos.

A white fluffy among the ruins...  Kramatorsk...  A white cat wanders among the ruins of a residential building destroyed by a rocket attack. Its eyes are striking: they show suffering and incredible willpower at the same time.

- reads the post below the photo.

Rescuers checked the furry's physical condition and released him.

For a moment, feeling protected in the strong hands of the rescuer, the mustachioed man starts walking again in the place where he once had a home.  Perhaps it was the home of "his people" who protected and cared for him..

- the SES suggested.

It hurts everyone. Even the mustachians

- the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

Context

On the evening of February 20, 2024, at about 20:00, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk. The missiles hit a residential area of the city.

According to the prosecutor's office, six people were injuredand another person is probably under the rubble of the rocket attack on Kramatorsk.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyWarMultimedia
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
kramatorskKramatorsk

Contact us about advertising