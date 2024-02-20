"It hurts everyone. Even mustachians": a cat wanders among the ruins of a house destroyed by Russians in Kramatorsk
A white cat wandering among the ruins of a house destroyed by Russians during a rocket attack on Kramatorsk was photographed by Ukrainian emergency services.
A cat from Kramatorsk wandering among the ruins of a house destroyed by Russians was shown by two press services of the State Emergency Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, and UNN also published its photos.
A white fluffy among the ruins... Kramatorsk... A white cat wanders among the ruins of a residential building destroyed by a rocket attack. Its eyes are striking: they show suffering and incredible willpower at the same time.
Rescuers checked the furry's physical condition and released him.
For a moment, feeling protected in the strong hands of the rescuer, the mustachioed man starts walking again in the place where he once had a home. Perhaps it was the home of "his people" who protected and cared for him..
On the evening of February 20, 2024, at about 20:00, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk. The missiles hit a residential area of the city.
According to the prosecutor's office, six people were injuredand another person is probably under the rubble of the rocket attack on Kramatorsk.