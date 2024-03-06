$41.340.03
A conductor did not allow female passengers on the train because of prejudice: Ukrzaliznytsia promises to re-educate them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30404 views

A train conductor in Ukraine refused to let a group of women through, insisting that a man should get on first, prompting promises from the railroad company to re-educate the conductor.

A conductor did not allow female passengers on the train because of prejudice: Ukrzaliznytsia promises to re-educate them

The conductor of the Lviv-Zaporizhzhia train refused to allow a group of women to enter the carriage first until a man entered first.

The incident was reported by a soldier, Iryna Bobyk, UNN reports .

Details

On Tuesday, March 5, at the main railway station in Lviv, the conductor of the Lviv-Zaporizhzhia train, Petro Kovbasyuk, did not allow female passengers to board the carriage, because, according to the expert, a man must be the first to enter the carriage.

Today in Lviv, when boarding passengers on the train 'Lviv-Zaporizhzhia' 128 LB NS, Mr. Kovbasyuk Petro Petrovych refused to start boarding passengers in the car, arguing that a male passenger should get in first (there was no man, and a group of female passengers were waiting on the platform)," Iryna Bobyk, a poet and soldier, wrote on Facebook.

The woman reminded the conductor of the modern times of the 21st century, but he did not react at first. Only her military ID card worked.

I reminded the conductor that it was the 21st century and that women are human beings too). Only my arguments that I was an active servicewoman worked, and he eventually let us into the car

- The woman says.

Other women joined the discussion on Facebook and also spoke about similar incidents that had allegedly happened to them in the past.

The press service of Ukrzaliznytsia has already responded to the incident , apologizing for the inconvenience and reminding that they actually adhere to the principle of equality of passengers, working to improve the skills of employees and the comfort of travelers. But they also promised to re-educate their employees.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience (...) in our company we adhere to the principle of equality of passengers (...) we are working to improve the skills of our conductors to ensure that our passengers have a pleasant and comfortable journey. We will definitely draw their attention to the current situation and conduct a re-education process to avoid similar problems in the future.

 ," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia will launch an additional high-speed train between Kyiv and Lviv next weekend until March 8, and tickets will be available through an app.

Also , UNN reported that nine trains were stopped near the Crimean Bridge due to a temporary blockage of traffic on the bridge.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

