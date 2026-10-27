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A ceasefire regime has begun in the occupied city of Oleshky to carry out a humanitarian mission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

As of 03:00, Ukraine halted fire in the occupied city of Oleshky to deliver aid and ensure the safe movement of civilians. The General Staff urged people to trust only official information.

A ceasefire regime has begun in the occupied city of Oleshky to carry out a humanitarian mission

In the occupied city of Oleshky, Kherson region, Ukraine introduced a ceasefire regime starting at 3:00 a.m. to conduct a humanitarian operation. This was reported by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, the ceasefire is intended to create conditions for delivering humanitarian aid to residents who remain in the city, as well as for organizing the safe movement of civilians.

The main goal of the operation is to help people living under occupation, ensure their safety, and create conditions for their rescue.

General Staff issues an important warning

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called on citizens to rely exclusively on official statements regarding the humanitarian operation.

Zelenskyy shared details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky and warned about Russia’s plans25.10.26, 21:18 • 31219 views

The military stressed that spreading unverified information about the routes, times, and locations of movement of civilians and humanitarian convoys is unacceptable.

Such information could endanger people’s safety and the conduct of humanitarian activities.

Information about the further course of the operation and the possibility of civilians leaving safely should be obtained only from official sources.

Ukraine introduces a ceasefire regime in Oleshky for a humanitarian operation26.10.26, 21:37 • 2070 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Evacuation
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine