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Ukraine introduces a ceasefire regime in Oleshky for a humanitarian operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Starting at 03:00 on October 27, a ceasefire regime will be in effect in Oleshky to deliver aid. The goal is to prepare a safe evacuation for civilians.

Ukraine introduces a ceasefire regime in Oleshky for a humanitarian operation

Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire regime in a designated area of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region starting at 03:00 on October 27, Kyiv time. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city’s residents, and prepare for the safe evacuation of civilians. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The silence regime is being established exclusively for the humanitarian operation: delivering aid to residents who are currently in the city and preparing for the free movement of civilians out of Oleshky.

Everyone is urged to be especially cautious during this period about the information they receive and disseminate, and to use official sources.

Lubinets asks people to report residents of Oleshky who need assistance25.10.26, 18:32 • 3346 views

Do not trust unverified reports. You should also not spread rumors about the routes, times, and locations of the movement of people and humanitarian convoys.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible to help the residents of Oleshky and will ensure the implementation of the relevant decisions to guarantee the safety and rescue of our fellow citizens, the statement says.

Zelenskyy shared details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky and warned about Russia’s plans25.10.26, 21:18 • 31033 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
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