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A ceasefire has been in effect in Oleshky for more than 14 hours: Lubinets reported whether any violations were recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Ukraine and Russia have not recorded any violations of the ceasefire in the occupied Oleshky. The truce will remain in effect until November 1 for the humanitarian mission.

A ceasefire has been in effect in Oleshky for more than 14 hours: Lubinets reported whether any violations were recorded

Ukraine and Russia are fully complying with the ceasefire agreements in the area of temporarily occupied Oleshky, Kherson region. This was reported by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

According to him,  as of 5:30 p.m. on October 27, no violations of the ceasefire by either side had been recorded. 

Details

Lubinets specified that  the ceasefire began on October 27 at 03:00 Kyiv time (04:00 Moscow time) in designated areas related to the humanitarian mission. The agreements provide for the ceasefire to remain in effect until 22:59 on November 1.

As of 5:30 p.m. on October 27, Ukraine and Russia are complying with the ceasefire agreements in the designated areas related to the humanitarian mission. No violations of the ceasefire have been recorded by either side

- Lubinets reported.

He noted that the humanitarian mission is being carried out jointly with Yana Lantratova, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, through the mediation and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. The Ukrainian ombudsman also expressed hope that all further stages of the operation would proceed in accordance with the agreed plan.

I hope that everything will continue to proceed according to the agreed plan and that we will be able to help the civilians who are eagerly awaiting assistance in Oleshky

- Lubinets said.

Arakhamia named the duration of the ceasefire in occupied Oleshky27.10.26, 13:55 • 16900 views

Context

On October 27, a ceasefire was introduced in the area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region to conduct a humanitarian operation. The agreements were reached as a result of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian sides, mediated by the United States. The mission involves delivering humanitarian aid and organizing the evacuation of civilians.

We would like to remind you

Earlier, the media reported that before Oleshky's return to Ukrainian control, residents would be evacuated to Crimea or Russia.  

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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