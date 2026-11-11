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A 14-meter statue of Pope Leo XIV was installed in Peru ahead of the Pontiff’s visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

A 14-meter monument to Pope Leo XIV was unveiled in Callao ahead of his visit to Peru. The statue is made of steel, fiberglass, and resin.

A 14-meter statue of Pope Leo XIV was installed in Peru ahead of the Pontiff’s visit

Peru has erected the tallest statue of Pope Leo XIV, standing 14 meters high. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The sculpture is reportedly made of steel, fiberglass, and resin. It is located in Callao, a port city near the capital, Lima. The monument was unveiled ahead of the Pontiff's visit, which is scheduled for November 11.

The Pope's arrival in Peru on Wednesday will conclude his 12-day tour of three countries: Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru. This is his first trip to South America as Pope and a return to the region where he served as a missionary for years. The 71-year-old pontiff has used the trip to call for greater unity in the politically divided region and address a number of social, economic, and environmental issues

— the article says.

We remind you

Around 30,000 people greeted Pope Leo in Montevideo during the pontiff's first visit to Uruguay since 1988.

Pope Leo discussed the humanitarian situation in Oleshky with Zelenskyy19.10.26, 19:59 • 4750 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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