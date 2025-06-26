79 combat clashes at the front: in which directions is the enemy attacking most actively

Since the beginning of the day, 79 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsky, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

Eight of the fourteen enemy attacks have already been repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, and fighting is currently ongoing. The enemy also launched an air strike, dropping four KABs, and carried out 100 shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of the settlements of Hlyboke, Zybyne, Kamyanka, Kindrashivka, Mala Shapkivka, our soldiers gave a worthy rebuff.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times in the areas of Golubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zeleny Gai, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, and in the directions of Olhivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske. The Defense Forces stopped nine attempts by the enemy to advance, two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the direction of Markove and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked five times today, in the areas of Yablunivka and Rusynyi Yar, and one combat clash is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka and in the direction of Volodymyrivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 21 attacks, and five more combat clashes are ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified.

Today in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Zirka, Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Fedorivka and Odradne. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor launched air strikes on the areas of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske and Kamyanske.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked towards the positions of our defenders four times, while launching an air strike with unguided air missiles on Kozatske.

In the Huliaipil and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

The situation on other front lines has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff reported.

