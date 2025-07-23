$41.770.05
72 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2828 views

Since the beginning of the day, 72 combat engagements have taken place on the front, 26 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian soldiers repelled attacks in the North Slobozhansky, Kursk, South Slobozhansky, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Toretsk, Novopavlivka, and Prydniprovsky directions.

Since the beginning of the day, 72 combat engagements have taken place at the front. On the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to advance to Ukrainian positions 26 times during the day, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy also launched seven air strikes, using 11 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 207 shellings, five of which were from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, four combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and Dvorichna, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions seven times during the day in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, Zahryzove, and Novoplatonivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 offensive actions of the invading army in the areas of Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Serednie, Shandryholove, Dronivka, and Shypylivka, with four combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders advanced once to the positions of our units in the Toretsk area.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 26 times near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myroliubivka, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Pankivka, Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske. Five engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Zirka, Piddubne, Oleksandrograf, and Vilne Pole.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike on Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, four attempts by the enemy to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units failed.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred at this time, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9