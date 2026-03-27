6 people injured in Kharkiv strike
Kyiv • UNN
Six people were injured as a result of a missile hitting a high-rise building and a UAV attack. All injured were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.
As a result of the enemy's night attack on Kharkiv on March 27, 6 people were injured. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, all the victims have an acute stress reaction.
All relevant services are working on site
He added that at night the enemy also attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with a drone.
Recall
On the night of Friday, March 27, the enemy launched an air strike on Kharkiv. As Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported, there are wounded as a result of the attack. A missile strike was recorded in the Kyiv district, a missile hit an apartment building.
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