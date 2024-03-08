$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 2518 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 12591 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21629 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 163916 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155806 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165128 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214096 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247649 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153427 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371233 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

4.5 billion euros from the EU in March and the lifting of the blockade on the border with Poland: Stefanchuk talks with Vice President of the European Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31027 views

Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk expressed hope to receive €4.5 billion from the EU's €50 billion program for Ukraine in March during a meeting with European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

4.5 billion euros from the EU in March and the lifting of the blockade on the border with Poland: Stefanchuk talks with Vice President of the European Commission

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk met with European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, during which he expressed hope for receiving €4.5 billion from the EU's €50 billion program in March, and touched upon negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, the continuation of duty-free trade, and opportunities to unblock checkpoints on the border with Poland. The speaker of the parliament posted this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"I had an important meeting with Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice President of the European Commission for the Economy that Works for People," the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said.

According to him, he welcomed the final approval of the Ukraine Facility, a financial instrument for Ukraine that provides for support to Ukraine over four years in the amount of 50 billion euros. This is an important step of support from the EU.

He emphasized that it is very important for Ukraine to receive funding this year under the Ukraine Facility at the level of 2023. I hope that in March we will be able to receive the first tranche of EUR 4.5 billion

- Stefanchuk noted.

According to him, they also discussed the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. "I informed about the adoption of the necessary laws in the Ukrainian parliament. We expect the EU Council on General Affairs to approve the negotiation framework without delay," the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said.

"An extremely important issue that has been raised is the autonomous trade liberalization measures granted by the EU to Ukraine from 2022 and the further extension of these measures. They have a crucial positive effect on Ukraine's economy," he added.

They also discussed the issue of food security.

We paid attention to the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border and opportunities for unblocking the crossing points. After all, exporting products is a matter of economic stability and the country's survival in a full-scale war

- Stefanchuk informed.

Recall

On Friday, March 8, the Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis arrived in Kyiv .

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
Facebook
Kyiv
Poland
