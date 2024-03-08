4.5 billion euros from the EU in March and the lifting of the blockade on the border with Poland: Stefanchuk talks with Vice President of the European Commission

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk met with European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, during which he expressed hope for receiving €4.5 billion from the EU's €50 billion program in March, and touched upon negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, the continuation of duty-free trade, and opportunities to unblock checkpoints on the border with Poland. The speaker of the parliament posted this on Facebook, UNN reports.

"I had an important meeting with Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice President of the European Commission for the Economy that Works for People," the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said.

According to him, he welcomed the final approval of the Ukraine Facility, a financial instrument for Ukraine that provides for support to Ukraine over four years in the amount of 50 billion euros. This is an important step of support from the EU.

He emphasized that it is very important for Ukraine to receive funding this year under the Ukraine Facility at the level of 2023. I hope that in March we will be able to receive the first tranche of EUR 4.5 billion - Stefanchuk noted.

According to him, they also discussed the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. "I informed about the adoption of the necessary laws in the Ukrainian parliament. We expect the EU Council on General Affairs to approve the negotiation framework without delay," the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said.

"An extremely important issue that has been raised is the autonomous trade liberalization measures granted by the EU to Ukraine from 2022 and the further extension of these measures. They have a crucial positive effect on Ukraine's economy," he added.

They also discussed the issue of food security.

We paid attention to the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border and opportunities for unblocking the crossing points. After all, exporting products is a matter of economic stability and the country's survival in a full-scale war - Stefanchuk informed.

On Friday, March 8, the Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis arrived in Kyiv .