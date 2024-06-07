40-year-old Ukrainian drowned in Poland

In Poland, a 40-year-old Ukrainian drowned in a reservoir. This was announced by the speaker of the local Department of the State Fire Service of Poland Andrzej Pawljak, reports UNN with reference to Wiadomosci.

Details

According to the newspaper, the message about a man who went swimming and did not return to the Bank of the reservoir in Opochno, was received by firefighters on Friday after 12.30.

After the man who lost consciousness was taken out of the water, they tried to resuscitate him, but it was not possible to save his life. The victim is a citizen of Ukraine.

The circumstances of insulation are unknown.

