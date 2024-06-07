ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

40-year-old Ukrainian drowned in Poland

40-year-old Ukrainian drowned in Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26411 views

A 40-year-old Ukrainian man drowned in a reservoir in Poland, according to the local fire service.

In Poland, a 40-year-old Ukrainian drowned in a reservoir. This was announced by the speaker of the local Department of the State Fire Service of Poland Andrzej Pawljak, reports UNN with reference to Wiadomosci.

Details

According to the newspaper, the message about a man who went swimming and did not return to the Bank of the reservoir in Opochno, was received by firefighters on Friday after 12.30.

After the man who lost consciousness was taken out of the water, they tried to resuscitate him, but it was not possible to save his life. The victim is a citizen of Ukraine.

The circumstances of insulation are unknown.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

