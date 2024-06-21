350 thousand those liable for military service updated their data in the Central Administrative District

About 350 thousand those liable for military service have already updated their data in the Centers for providing administrative services. Every week, the CAA receives from 17 to 18 thousand requests to clarify its credentials.

This was stated by the head of the expert group for monitoring and controlling the quality of public services Marina Bobranitskaya on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

About 350 thousand those liable for military service have already updated their data in the Central Administrative District. Now we have 17-18 thousand requests per week to clarify our credentials Bobranitskaya said.

According to her, the service is regionally most popular in Kiev, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa and Kharkiv regions.

Most of them were updated in the Central Administrative Districts of Lviv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Vinnytsia. Now in Kiev, most of the formed clarifications of military accounting and personal data are about 29 thousand Bobranitskaya added.

The process of booking employees at enterprises that are recognized as critical for the Ukrainian economy or meet the needs of the Defense Forces will take place within an hour.