350 thousand those liable for military service updated their data in the Central Administrative District

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 85303 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 94644 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113454 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 185851 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 230617 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141761 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368102 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181555 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149531 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197850 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 85303 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 79751 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 94645 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 93911 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113455 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2166 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10656 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12368 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16517 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37549 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

350 thousand those liable for military service updated their data in the Central Administrative District

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14895 views

About 350 thousand those liable for military service have already updated their data in administrative service centers, while 17-18 thousand requests for updating their credentials are received weekly.

350 thousand those liable for military service updated their data in the Central Administrative District

About 350 thousand those liable for military service have already updated their data in the Centers for providing administrative services. Every week, the CAA receives from 17 to 18 thousand requests to clarify its credentials.

This was stated by the head of the expert group for monitoring and controlling the quality of public services Marina Bobranitskaya on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

About 350 thousand those liable for military service have already updated their data in the Central Administrative District. Now we have 17-18 thousand requests per week to clarify our credentials

Bobranitskaya said.

According to her, the service is regionally most popular in Kiev, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa and Kharkiv regions.

Most of them were updated in the Central Administrative Districts of Lviv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Vinnytsia. Now in Kiev, most of the formed clarifications of military accounting and personal data are about 29 thousand

Bobranitskaya added.

recall

The process of booking employees at enterprises that are recognized as critical for the Ukrainian economy or meet the needs of the Defense Forces will take place within an hour.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Vinnytsia
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Kharkiv
