21-year-old girl kidnapped by ISIS 10 years ago released from Gaza

A 21-year-old Yazidi woman who was kidnapped by Islamic State militants in Iraq ten years ago has been released from Gaza. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The liberation operation was conducted jointly with representatives of Israel, the United States and Iraq.

The woman belongs to the Yazidi minority, which mainly lives in Iraq and Syria. In 2014, the ISIS campaign killed more than 5,000 members of this community and abducted thousands more, which the United Nations recognized as genocide.

Hostages of Hamas: Israeli army finds bodies of three killed in Gaza