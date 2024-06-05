1.6 million people liable for military service have already updated their data – Ministry of Defense

About 1.6 million Ukrainians updated their data, and 1.4 million of them did so through the Reserve+app. The app is currently available in 176 countries around the world. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister for digitalization Ekaterina Chernogorenko on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

About 1.6 million those liable for military service updated their data, and more than 1.4 million did so through the Reserve+app. We can state that digitalization is a convenient format for our citizens. next, we will move towards equating the information in the appendix to the military registration document with a QR code on June 18 - says Chernogorenko.

According to her, This QR code will be read using a special application. No additional equipment is required. The electronic system is designed to make the transition to scanning a QR code in reserve+ seamless.

Reserve+ is currently available in 176 countries around the world. We already see that almost 19 thousand those liable for military service abroad have updated their data. Most of them are located in Poland, Canada, the United States and the Czech Republic she added.

If a person updated their credentials through the Reserve+ app, then they fulfilled the provision of the law, which came into force on May 18. But a person can really be wanted for violating the rules of military registration and can be sent to the vlk.

