About 190 thousand women updated data through " Reserve+": how many citizens are booked

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

About 190 thousand women updated data through " Reserve+": how many citizens are booked

Kyiv  •  UNN

About 190 thousand women updated their credentials through the Reserve+ app. Also, among those who updated the data, 164 thousand are booked.

About 190 thousand women updated their credentials through the Reserve+ app. Also, among those who updated the data, 164 thousand are booked, more than 153 thousand are conscripts and more than 90 thousand have a delay. This was announced by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Dmitry Lazutkin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Now 1 million 371 thousand Ukrainians who are liable for military service, conscripts and reservists have been updated through the "Reserve+". Among people living abroad, more than 18 thousand have updated their data. If we talk about women, this is about 190 thousand.,

Lazutkin said.

Details

According to him, among those who updated the data, 164 thousand are booked, more than 153 thousand are conscripts, more than 90 thousand have a delay.

When asked Which of the Ukrainians who are abroad need to return to Ukraine in order to personally come to the shopping center, Lazutkin replied: "First of all, those who downloaded the Reserve+ app, but there the status of Wanted appeared and if the person violated the rules of military registration. That is, for example, I was removed from the register in one place, did not become in another, or did not become at all, left before I was 17 years old, and now the time has come, and so on. There are a number of reasons, but first you need to contact the shopping center and the joint venture.

He noted that young men who are 17 years old should register for military service. This requirement also applies to those who are abroad. You need to register with the shopping center and joint venture.

Persons liable for military service may receive calls at work - Ministry of Defense

Addition

Ukrainians who were removed from the military register due to traveling abroad for a period of more than 3 months are required to personally arrive at the shopping center before June 16 for registration.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising