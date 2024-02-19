ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelenskyy visits frontline positions of fighters in Kupiansk sector

Zelenskyy visits frontline positions of fighters in Kupiansk sector

President Zelenskyy visited the Ukrainian military defending the Kupyansk sector and awarded the soldiers, including the title of Hero of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk sector. This is stated on the website of the head of state, reports UNN

Details 

During a trip to Kharkiv region, Zelenskyy visited the battalion command post of the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, which is defending  Kupiansk.

The Head of State listened to the report of the brigade commander Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Trubnikov on the operational situation in the Kupiansk sector and interaction with the adjacent units of the Defense Forces.

The brigadier spoke about the experience of using various types of drones in the area of responsibility and the peculiarities of combating enemy UAVs with electronic warfare systems.

They also reportedly discussed the provision of equipment, ammunition and other urgent needs of the soldiers.

Zelenskyy also spoke to the military and awarded the defenders. In particular,  he conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine and presented the Order of the Golden Star to Colonel Oleh Apostol, who has been serving in the Air Assault Forces since 2008 and now commands the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces. 

As noted, since the end of 2022, units under the leadership of Oleh Apostol have been conducting successful defensive and assault operations in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

Zelenskyy also presented the President's Cross of Military Merit to Colonel Oleksandr Lutsenko.

In addition, the defenders received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the III degree and "For Courage" of the II-III degrees.

