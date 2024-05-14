Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to sign security agreement with the US in the near future

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a meeting in Kyiv the future bilateral security agreement and prospects for expanding U.S. participation in the aviation coalition. This was reported by the official representative office of the President of Ukraine, according to UNN.

We are actively working to finalize the preparation of the agreement on security guarantees, which must take into account the capabilities of the United States as the strongest partner. We expect to sign the agreement soon - the President said.

At the meeting, Zelenskyy and Blinken discussed in detail the prospects for expanding U.S. participation in the coalition's fighter jet and pilot training programs, as well as the urgent need for long-range capabilities and additional brigades.

Special attention was paid to Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

"Ukraine counts on further support from the United States for our Euro-Atlantic aspirations, which is important for strengthening the entire transatlantic security. We look forward to constructive cooperation in the preparation of the NATO anniversary summit in Washington this July," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The meeting was also attended by U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, who is a member of the U.S. delegation.

