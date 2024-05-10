Zelenskyy: Putin will go to complete destruction and occupation of Ukraine, and then Russian missiles will fly to Europe

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Zelenskyy: Putin will go to complete destruction and occupation of Ukraine, and then Russian missiles will fly to Europe

Zelenskyy: Putin will go to complete destruction and occupation of Ukraine, and then Russian missiles will fly to Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 21681 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that if Ukraine is not helped, Putin will move to the complete destruction and occupation of our country, after which Russian missiles will target neighboring countries.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Europeans who are hesitant to help Ukraine, noting that Putin will go to the complete destruction and occupation of Ukraine, and after that Russian missiles will fly into the territory of neighboring countries. Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova, UNN reports .

Details

Until 2014, when the first occupation of our Ukrainian territories, Crimea and part of Donbas by Russian troops began, there was a lot of skepticism. To help Ukraine or not to help Ukraine. Few people paid attention. And until 2014, some Ukrainians, especially in the east of our country, always said that we should find opportunities to live together with our Russian neighbors (...) And then, especially when their homes were seized, when the full-scale invasion began, their children died first of all, because when there was an offensive, the east was completely destroyed, occupation, mass executions, rape, and a lot of terrible things (. ...) and then most of our people, who had been thinking about how to build friendly relations before, they don't want to hear about any relations, they want justice, they want revenge

- Zelensky said.

He added that such skepticism sometimes exists until the war comes to those who express it in Europe.

I wish the people of Slovakia, those who still live in this skepticism about Putin's plans, that they never see what Ukrainians have seen, that war does not come to their territory. If we don't help Ukraine, we will be weaker. Putin will go on to the complete destruction of our state. The complete occupation of our country means that he will be on the borders of your countries as well. Now I want you to pay attention to the borders between Russia and Ukraine. Do missiles come to our territory from Russia? Yes, they do. Because this is a war. War no longer has a distance to these technologies. And if Russia is on your border, whether your people want it or not, missiles will come

- the President added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed about another Russian attempt to expand offensive actions in Donetsk and Kharkiv regionsand about Ukraine's need for armed support from partners to thwart Russia's efforts, pointing out that not all partners are promptly implementing agreements.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
europeEurope
krymCrimea
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

