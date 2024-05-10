Zelenskyy: Putin will go to complete destruction and occupation of Ukraine, and then Russian missiles will fly to Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Europeans who are hesitant to help Ukraine, noting that Putin will go to the complete destruction and occupation of Ukraine, and after that Russian missiles will fly into the territory of neighboring countries. Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova, UNN reports .

Until 2014, when the first occupation of our Ukrainian territories, Crimea and part of Donbas by Russian troops began, there was a lot of skepticism. To help Ukraine or not to help Ukraine. Few people paid attention. And until 2014, some Ukrainians, especially in the east of our country, always said that we should find opportunities to live together with our Russian neighbors (...) And then, especially when their homes were seized, when the full-scale invasion began, their children died first of all, because when there was an offensive, the east was completely destroyed, occupation, mass executions, rape, and a lot of terrible things (. ...) and then most of our people, who had been thinking about how to build friendly relations before, they don't want to hear about any relations, they want justice, they want revenge - Zelensky said.

He added that such skepticism sometimes exists until the war comes to those who express it in Europe.

I wish the people of Slovakia, those who still live in this skepticism about Putin's plans, that they never see what Ukrainians have seen, that war does not come to their territory. If we don't help Ukraine, we will be weaker. Putin will go on to the complete destruction of our state. The complete occupation of our country means that he will be on the borders of your countries as well. Now I want you to pay attention to the borders between Russia and Ukraine. Do missiles come to our territory from Russia? Yes, they do. Because this is a war. War no longer has a distance to these technologies. And if Russia is on your border, whether your people want it or not, missiles will come - the President added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed about another Russian attempt to expand offensive actions in Donetsk and Kharkiv regionsand about Ukraine's need for armed support from partners to thwart Russia's efforts, pointing out that not all partners are promptly implementing agreements.