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Zelenskyy: Putin will continue on the path of escalating the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Zelenskyy said that Putin does not feel the consequences of aggression and is interested in war. He also criticized the easing of sanctions.

Zelenskyy: Putin will continue on the path of escalating the war

Russia intends to continue moving toward escalation, killings, and shelling, because Russian dictator Putin does not feel that this is creating problems for him. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the sanctions-related efforts have been weakened in many respects, and signals about lifting sanctions on oligarchs are "signals, in fact, about normalizing the war."

Unfortunately, Putin can still sell oil and calculate the situation in dollars and euros in a way that remains beneficial to him. It is beneficial for him to wage war. War is his nature, his ideology. And this is a problem not only for Ukraine, not only for us, not only for our people and our children. It is a problem for everyone in Europe and in the Western world

- the head of state noted.

We remind you

As a result of the enemy attack on a residential building in Pryluky, four children were killed—Oleksandr, Kyrylo, and Serhii, who were only one year old, and eight-year-old Maksym. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this.

"Just Ukrainian responses to all Russian strikes" — Zelenskyy reported strikes on targets in Russia and the Black Sea07.10.26, 10:55 • 22170 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
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War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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