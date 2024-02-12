Zelenskyy on Stavka: There was a separate report on our actions in the south, in particular in Kherson region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at today's meeting of the Security Council there was a separate report on Ukrainian actions in the south, in particular in the Kherson region. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

Zelensky reminded that today he held the first meeting of the Stavka with the participation of new military commanders.

"They reported on the situation at the front. Kupyansk direction, Lyman, Bakhmut. Of course, Avdiivka. Maryinka direction, Zaporizhzhia direction. There was a separate report on our actions in the south, particularly in the Kherson region. There was a detailed report on the protection of critical infrastructure: energy, heating, water supply facilities - everything that is a constant target for Russian missiles and drones," Zelensky said.

According to him, there was also a report on the supply of all units at the Stavka.

"To add more protection, we are adding more strength, more capabilities to our mobile fire groups. We will increase the number of such groups. They are one of the foundations of our defense against Russian terror, and I am grateful to all those who serve in mobile firing groups, train them and help them. As always, there was a report today at the Headquarters on the provision of all our units: shells, drones, electronic warfare. Everyone in Ukraine who can produce effective electronic warfare systems deserves full state assistance at all levels: at the central level, from the government, and in every region where there is such potential," Zelensky said.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to all representatives, in particular, local authorities and every Ukrainian entrepreneur, all Ukrainian developers who develop such production - electronic warfare systems.