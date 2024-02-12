Zelenskyy on Stavka: There was a separate report on our actions in the south, in particular in Kherson region

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 24737 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105141 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133411 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133019 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173697 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170629 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278827 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178099 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167077 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 41495 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100754 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100331 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102258 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 57258 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 24737 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278827 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247017 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232192 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257588 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 22482 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133411 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105055 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105119 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121332 views
Zelenskyy on Stavka: There was a separate report on our actions in the south, in particular in Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32257 views

President Zelenskyy heard reports from the new military commanders on the situation on the frontlines, including Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka and Zaporizhzhia, as well as on actions in Kherson region and the protection of critical infrastructure from attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at today's meeting of the Security Council there was a separate report on Ukrainian actions in the south, in particular in the Kherson region. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

Zelensky reminded that today he held the first meeting of the Stavka with the participation of new military commanders.

"They reported on the situation at the front. Kupyansk direction, Lyman, Bakhmut. Of course, Avdiivka. Maryinka direction, Zaporizhzhia direction. There was a separate report on our actions in the south, particularly in the Kherson region. There was a detailed report on the protection of critical infrastructure: energy, heating, water supply facilities - everything that is a constant target for Russian missiles and drones," Zelensky said.

According to him, there was also a report on the supply of all units at the Stavka.

"To add more protection, we are adding more strength, more capabilities to our mobile fire groups. We will increase the number of such groups. They are one of the foundations of our defense against Russian terror, and I am grateful to all those who serve in mobile firing groups, train them and help them. As always, there was a report today at the Headquarters on the provision of all our units: shells, drones, electronic warfare. Everyone in Ukraine who can produce effective electronic warfare systems deserves full state assistance at all levels: at the central level, from the government, and in every region where there is such potential," Zelensky said.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to all representatives, in particular, local authorities and every Ukrainian entrepreneur, all Ukrainian developers who develop such production - electronic warfare systems.

Anna Murashko

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk

Contact us about advertising