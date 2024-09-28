Zelenskyy: Next Ramstein will be dedicated to the implementation of the Victory Plan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next meeting in the Ramstein format will discuss the implementation of the Victory Plan. The president said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President, many tasks were accomplished during his visit to the United States.

The Head of State thanked President Biden for the largest support package ever - almost $8 billion. This includes weapons for the frontline, air defense for Ukrainian cities and the expansion of the F-16 training mission.

I presented the Victory Plan, and we agreed that we would soon discuss our steps with our allies in Germany in the Ramstein format. October is the time for decisions, - Zelensky emphasized.

The President added that it was important for Ukraine to hold meetings with both US presidential candidates.

Meeting with Kamala Harris - all the important accents were made, almost an hour-long conversation. The meeting with Donald Trump is our second meeting since the nineteenth century, and it is now, when it is so important. Thank you for your attention to the details of our Victory Plan - Zelensky emphasized.

Recall

The next meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place on October 12 in Germany. There, the White House chief will chair a meeting at the level of leaders of countries and governments of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format.