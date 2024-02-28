Zelenskyy meets with the Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina: discusses defense cooperation and the Global Peace Summit

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4238 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49531 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 188102 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109170 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 366534 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295293 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211061 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243058 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254493 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160608 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 109523 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 188077 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 366502 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243572 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295280 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7528 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32688 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57401 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 43610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114027 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy meets with the Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina: discusses defense cooperation and the Global Peace Summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36729 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Borjana Krišto in Tirana, thanking her for her political support of Ukraine and discussing mutual cooperation and support for EU membership.

Zelenskyy meets with the Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina: discusses defense cooperation and the Global Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Borjana Krishto. This is reported by the press service of the head of state, UNN writes.

Details

The meeting of the leaders took place in Tirana as part of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.

The Head of State thanked Bosnia and Herzegovina for political support of Ukraine during the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Thank you for supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians, our territorial integrity. Thank you for being on our side from the first days of the full-scale war

- Zelensky said. 

The parties discussed mutual support for Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina on their way to a common goal - full membership in the European Union.

Zelenskyy discusses countering russian influence in unrecognized Transnistria with Moldovan President28.02.24, 20:24 • 27389 views

We are walking side by side and ready to help each other on this path to the EU

- The President of Ukraine emphasized. 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Boriana Cristo also discussed defense cooperation. The Head of State informed his interlocutor about the defense needs of Ukraine, particularly in artillery and air defense.

The President of Ukraine thanked Bosnia and Herzegovina for its willingness to take part in the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of North Macedonia and thanked him for supporting Ukraine's membership in NATO. The parties also discussed cooperation on the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers and children of fallen defenders.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Transnistria
NATO
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Switzerland
North Macedonia
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
