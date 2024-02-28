Zelenskyy meets with the Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina: discusses defense cooperation and the Global Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Borjana Krishto. This is reported by the press service of the head of state, UNN writes.

The meeting of the leaders took place in Tirana as part of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.

The Head of State thanked Bosnia and Herzegovina for political support of Ukraine during the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Thank you for supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians, our territorial integrity. Thank you for being on our side from the first days of the full-scale war - Zelensky said.

The parties discussed mutual support for Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina on their way to a common goal - full membership in the European Union.

We are walking side by side and ready to help each other on this path to the EU - The President of Ukraine emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Boriana Cristo also discussed defense cooperation. The Head of State informed his interlocutor about the defense needs of Ukraine, particularly in artillery and air defense.

The President of Ukraine thanked Bosnia and Herzegovina for its willingness to take part in the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of North Macedonia and thanked him for supporting Ukraine's membership in NATO. The parties also discussed cooperation on the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers and children of fallen defenders.