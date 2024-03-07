$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

02:15 PM

Exclusive

01:12 PM

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM

April 4, 06:14 AM

Zelenskyy meets with the head of foreign intelligence: they discussed current threats and "sensitive" international work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29237 views

President Zelenskyy discussed current threats and sensitive international work with the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, thanking him for his global support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy meets with the head of foreign intelligence: they discussed current threats and "sensitive" international work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed "current threats and some sensitive areas of international work" with the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He said this in his evening video address, UNN reports.

I held a meeting with the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service to discuss current threats and some sensitive areas of our international work. I am grateful to everyone in the world who helps Ukraine to focus its attention on the right issues.

- Zelensky said

Earlier it was reported that this morning the representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, arrived in the capital of Ukraine . However, details of his visit and meetings have not yet been disclosed.

