Zelenskyy meets with the head of foreign intelligence: they discussed current threats and "sensitive" international work

I held a meeting with the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service to discuss current threats and some sensitive areas of our international work. I am grateful to everyone in the world who helps Ukraine to focus its attention on the right issues. - Zelensky said

Earlier it was reported that this morning the representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, arrived in the capital of Ukraine . However, details of his visit and meetings have not yet been disclosed.

