Zelensky explains why he appointed General Zaluzhny as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27007 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 97415 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64016 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 260192 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223841 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188144 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228872 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157047 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372032 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 80755 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 102262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67543 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60199 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35613 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 97415 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 260192 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206393 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223841 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18064 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26401 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26494 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61545 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 68843 views
Zelensky explains why he appointed General Zaluzhny as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28979 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom to strengthen the alliance between the two countries.

Zelensky explains why he appointed General Zaluzhny as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explains the appointment of former Armed Forces Chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyy as Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom. Zelenskyy's statement, made during an evening video address to Ukrainians, was quoted by UNN .

Today, I have approved the candidacy of our country's Ambassador to the UK. General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi told me that this is the direction he would like to take - diplomatic. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has sent a corresponding request to the Agriman. Our alliance with Britain should only get stronger.

- Zelensky said.

Details

Zelenskyy also added that today he met with the British Secretary of Defense, who was on a visit to Ukraine. The Ukrainian President thanked the guest for supporting our country and discussed further British cooperation with our country.

He also reminded that it was with the UK that the first security agreement on cooperation with Ukraine was signed.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
