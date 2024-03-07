Zelensky explains why he appointed General Zaluzhny as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explains the appointment of former Armed Forces Chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyy as Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom. Zelenskyy's statement, made during an evening video address to Ukrainians, was quoted by UNN .

Today, I have approved the candidacy of our country's Ambassador to the UK. General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi told me that this is the direction he would like to take - diplomatic. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has sent a corresponding request to the Agriman. Our alliance with Britain should only get stronger. - Zelensky said.

Details

Zelenskyy also added that today he met with the British Secretary of Defense, who was on a visit to Ukraine. The Ukrainian President thanked the guest for supporting our country and discussed further British cooperation with our country.

He also reminded that it was with the UK that the first security agreement on cooperation with Ukraine was signed.