Zelenskyy: Format of meetings with the President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Belgium emphasizes priority in relations with the EU for this year
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy noted that the priority in negotiations with the EU this year is to protect Europe from russian aggression and jointly resolve existing contradictions.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the format of the meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo emphasizes Ukraine's priority in relations with the European Union for this year, UNN reports.
The format of the meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo emphasizes our priority in relations with the European Union for this year. We must be no less active in the direction of Ukraine's European integration than last year
He emphasized that we need to resolve each of the contradictions in Europe together, and we need to defend Europe from all forms of russian aggression together.
Our Europe is and will be among the global leaders
