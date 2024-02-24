Zelenskyy: Format of meetings with the President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Belgium emphasizes priority in relations with the EU for this year

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4068 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49369 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 187864 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109033 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 366244 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295141 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211000 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243046 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254482 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160600 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 109375 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 187917 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 366305 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243508 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295182 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7436 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32642 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57217 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 43434 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113854 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy: Format of meetings with the President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Belgium emphasizes priority in relations with the EU for this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27931 views

Zelenskyy noted that the priority in negotiations with the EU this year is to protect Europe from russian aggression and jointly resolve existing contradictions.

Zelenskyy: Format of meetings with the President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Belgium emphasizes priority in relations with the EU for this year

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the format of the meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo emphasizes Ukraine's priority  in relations with the European Union for this year, UNN reports.

The format of the meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo emphasizes our priority in relations with the European Union for this year. We must be no less active in the direction of Ukraine's European integration than last year

- Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that we need to resolve each of the contradictions in Europe together, and we need to defend Europe from all forms of russian aggression together.

Our Europe is and will be among the global leaders

- Zelensky added.

Ukraine and Italy sign bilateral security agreement - Zelenskyy24.02.24, 16:53 • 39297 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
European Commission
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
