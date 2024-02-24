Zelenskyy: Format of meetings with the President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Belgium emphasizes priority in relations with the EU for this year

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the format of the meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo emphasizes Ukraine's priority in relations with the European Union for this year, UNN reports.

The format of the meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo emphasizes our priority in relations with the European Union for this year. We must be no less active in the direction of Ukraine's European integration than last year - Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that we need to resolve each of the contradictions in Europe together, and we need to defend Europe from all forms of russian aggression together.

Our Europe is and will be among the global leaders - Zelensky added.

Ukraine and Italy sign bilateral security agreement - Zelenskyy