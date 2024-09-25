Zelenskyy discusses increase in trade between Ukraine and Vietnam and the Peace Summit

In New York, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Vietnam To Lam. The two leaders discussed the development of bilateral relations and the increase in trade. Zelenskyy also invited Vietnam to join the Joint Communiqué of the Peace Summit. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

To Lam noted that in 2022, trade with Ukraine decreased, but last year it began to grow again. He suggested that both countries work to increase it in various areas.

If the President is willing and gives the appropriate impetus, I think it would be good for our teams and ministries to work together and see what can be done to increase trade between our countries - Zelensky said.

The President said that Ukrainians need Vietnam's voice to restore a just peace.

He invited Vietnam to join the Joint Communiqué of the Peace Summit, to work on the three points of the Peace Formula that were considered at the first Summit, and to visit Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also thanked Vietnam for providing $500,000 through international humanitarian organizations and for its readiness to contribute to Ukraine's recovery after the war.

Zelenskyy arrives in the United States to participate in UN General Assembly events