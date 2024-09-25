Zelenskyy discusses increase in trade between Ukraine and Vietnam and the Peace Summit

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 102553 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108978 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 176023 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142531 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145900 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140063 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186558 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112160 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176593 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104790 views

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 116053 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 75809 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 82352 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 51482 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 42465 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 176023 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186558 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176593 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203849 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192645 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144293 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144056 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148587 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139877 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156617 views
Zelenskyy discusses increase in trade between Ukraine and Vietnam and the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14365 views

The presidents of Ukraine and Vietnam meet in New York to discuss bilateral relations and trade. Zelenskyy invited Vietnam to join the Peace Summit Joint Communiqué.

In New York, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Vietnam To Lam. The two leaders discussed the development of bilateral relations and the increase in trade. Zelenskyy also invited Vietnam to join the Joint Communiqué of the Peace Summit. UNN reports this with reference to the OP. 

To Lam noted that in 2022, trade with Ukraine decreased, but last year it began to grow again. He suggested that both countries work to increase it in various areas.

If the President is willing and gives the appropriate impetus, I think it would be good for our teams and ministries to work together and see what can be done to increase trade between our countries

- Zelensky said.

The President said that Ukrainians need Vietnam's voice to restore a just peace.

He invited Vietnam to join the Joint Communiqué of the Peace Summit, to work on the three points of the Peace Formula that were considered at the first Summit, and to visit Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also thanked Vietnam for providing $500,000 through international humanitarian organizations and for its readiness to contribute to Ukraine's recovery after the war. 

Zelenskyy arrives in the United States to participate in UN General Assembly events22.09.24, 22:51 • 34866 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

vietnamVietnam
new-york-cityNew York City
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

